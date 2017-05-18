Reward now being offered for finding ...

Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

"They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them every day and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RIP Nicky Hayden 22 min bystander 11
Easy women 23 min Truth is 9
T Bouie having another? 30 min Blaze 34
Griffith 3 Dog 38 min Dale 10
Should I tell her? 1 hr @you 21
Ladies. Where do you like me? 1 hr Foolnolonger 6
Doug Masterson Busted 1 hr Hmmmm 8
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,719 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC