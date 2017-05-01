Owensboro's Cravens Pool will stay open this summer
"We've directed staff to cut $46,000 in the budget in other areas to keep the pool open this summer," Mayor Tom Watson announced during a press conference at Cravens Pool in Owensboro. Dozens of neighborhood residents cheered when city officials gave the news many living in the neighborhood have been hoping to hear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR isn't a sport (Sep '12)
|34 min
|Hero
|26
|help wanted
|45 min
|jennifer evans
|1
|former mavericks players drug bust
|47 min
|you again?
|7
|is packaging a steady job through malone's (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Jennifer Evans
|11
|Jennifer Evans
|1 hr
|Lmbo
|4
|Need a New Doctor
|1 hr
|Queen
|2
|Who is Fantastic Fox?
|2 hr
|Willy
|2
|How big are your man boobies?
|3 hr
|Great white
|13
|Women in their 30's that sleeps with old men
|7 hr
|CHINESE MASTER
|19
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC