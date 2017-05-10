Owensboro Police Searching for Missin...

Owensboro Police Searching for Missing Man

Tuesday May 2 Read more: WEHT

Family members say that an adult male, 56-year-old Richard Noffsinger, left his residence on foot at approximately 8:00 p.m. Richard E. Noffsinger is six feet tall, and weighs about 325 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, light colored pants and white shoes.

