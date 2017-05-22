Owensboro Left Heartbroken After Nicky Hayden's Accident
While an Owensboro native and motorcycle racer fights for his life, his hometown awaits news, and hopes for the best. Nicky Hayden suffered brain damage after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Italy.
