Owensboro bank robbery suspect arrested

Friday May 19 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to police, it happened Friday just before 10 a.m. at US Bank in the 2800 block of Frederica St. Lennon Christie, 54-years-old, of Owensboro, was taken into custody by law enforcement. Christie is charged with second-degree Robbery.

