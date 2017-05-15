New bench building friendships at Owe...

New bench building friendships at Owensboro school

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Some Daviess County students are making sure everyone has a friend at recess, through their new creative playground addition: the buddy bench. If students are new or maybe their friends didn't show up that day they can go sit on the bench and that lets other students know they are looking for someone to play with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
willow creek apartment girl (May '13) 43 min Hosea 6
Why are religious nuts the meaniest people to w... (Feb '13) 55 min Hosea 66
Keele Boyd 1 hr Ford1235 1
OK. What's your confession? 2 hr happpy girl 7
Melanie LeAnne and justin skimmerhorn 2 hr James 3
Angela Johnson US bank...... 3 hr ADS 9
anyone know where to find kratom in owensboro (Jul '12) 3 hr What 31
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC