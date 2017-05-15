New bench building friendships at Owensboro school
Some Daviess County students are making sure everyone has a friend at recess, through their new creative playground addition: the buddy bench. If students are new or maybe their friends didn't show up that day they can go sit on the bench and that lets other students know they are looking for someone to play with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|willow creek apartment girl (May '13)
|43 min
|Hosea
|6
|Why are religious nuts the meaniest people to w... (Feb '13)
|55 min
|Hosea
|66
|Keele Boyd
|1 hr
|Ford1235
|1
|OK. What's your confession?
|2 hr
|happpy girl
|7
|Melanie LeAnne and justin skimmerhorn
|2 hr
|James
|3
|Angela Johnson US bank......
|3 hr
|ADS
|9
|anyone know where to find kratom in owensboro (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|What
|31
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC