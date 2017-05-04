Former GE building in Owensboro one step closer to being sold
The property right off of Old Hartford Rd. has been on the market for a few years now. The deadline to place an offer ended nearly two months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storey ross
|2 min
|Curious
|9
|Rude trainers at edgefit
|14 min
|Hilarious old person
|6
|Local union is trying to drive small business i...
|19 min
|AFLCIO
|30
|Why is it
|28 min
|Hmm
|6
|Wife that would rather destroy 2 families
|30 min
|Hmm
|5
|Owensboro girls who does Pooorrn
|32 min
|Natural is beautiful
|9
|DO NOT GO to Milligans @ the Ramada!
|32 min
|Fool for the city
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC