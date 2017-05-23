Daviess Co. man in critical condition after crashing wind glider
Sheriff's deputies say 40-year-old Thomas Smith, from Philpot, clipped a power line while flying around 9 p.m. Sunday. His wind glider crashed into a field on Jack Hinton Road.
