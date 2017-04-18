Two Registered Sex Offenders Accused ...

Two Registered Sex Offenders Accused of Reporting False New Address

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WEHT

Kentucky Probation & Parole told a Sherrif's Deputy that they had received information that two registered sex offenders were staying at a motel in the 1200 block of W. 2nd St. in Owensboro. Probation & Parole told authorities that both subjects had recently provided them with a new address for the sex offender registry, which later turned out to be false.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer Newton 2 min Wake up 3
Guys who are packing and guys who are lacking 9 min Saw4myself 13
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 50 min MrFishroy 759
T Bouie doped up 1 hr CWnJP 34
Tim taylor 1 hr Atlanta Assrammer 4
Gayle Smith 1 hr Her fan 8
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 1 hr def jam 1,208
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC