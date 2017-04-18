Two Registered Sex Offenders Accused of Reporting False New Address
Kentucky Probation & Parole told a Sherrif's Deputy that they had received information that two registered sex offenders were staying at a motel in the 1200 block of W. 2nd St. in Owensboro. Probation & Parole told authorities that both subjects had recently provided them with a new address for the sex offender registry, which later turned out to be false.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Newton
|2 min
|Wake up
|3
|Guys who are packing and guys who are lacking
|9 min
|Saw4myself
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|50 min
|MrFishroy
|759
|T Bouie doped up
|1 hr
|CWnJP
|34
|Tim taylor
|1 hr
|Atlanta Assrammer
|4
|Gayle Smith
|1 hr
|Her fan
|8
|Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|def jam
|1,208
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC