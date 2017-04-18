Two Registered Sex Offenders Accused of Reporting False New Address

Kentucky Probation & Parole told a Sherrif's Deputy that they had received information that two registered sex offenders were staying at a motel in the 1200 block of W. 2nd St. in Owensboro. Probation & Parole told authorities that both subjects had recently provided them with a new address for the sex offender registry, which later turned out to be false.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.