Phoenix sweep two at BresciaOWENSBORO, Ky. - " Austin Krajnak hit a...
OWENSBORO, Ky. Austin Krajnak hit a pair of two-run homers and Hector Morales scored twice in the opener and Rayden Sierra's solo homer in the fifth provided the winning run in the second game, giving Cumberland a doubleheader sweep over Brescia University, 9-1 and 3-2, in baseball action Tuesday at Schadler Field.
