Owensboro City Commission Tables Discussions On Proposed Tax Increase
Owensboro is facing a 40 million dollar deficit over the next four years and a proposed City solution would increase property taxes. Mayor Tom Watson said the Commission is not ready to address the matter despite more than one hundred people packing the meeting room in opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin Johnson Ugly Crooked Nose F..k Boy A.. Beat
|2 hr
|Sexy
|13
|David parm?
|2 hr
|blah
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|2 hr
|Sexy
|2
|Police report
|2 hr
|CHINESE MASTER
|11
|Best restaurant in town?
|2 hr
|truth
|8
|Great White I challenge you!
|3 hr
|alligator choked
|39
|Booky boo
|6 hr
|Nyang nyang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC