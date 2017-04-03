More

More

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Plans for a dog park in Owensboro are still up in the air, but park sponsor Castlen Realtors hopes that will change. If given approval, sponsors say the park would be located right off the Greenbelt near Byers Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mantooth Day 10 min Dude 2
femdom (Mar '16) 11 min Iknow 4
hubert duncan. 11 min one. 1
All talk n no heart 18 min Plumcrazy 1
Aron Wallace and His girlfriend 23 min Nativeboi 13
Andrew from NA 38 min Just sayin 17
Hair Studio 54 1 hr Gibsonton 8
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC