More
Plans for a dog park in Owensboro are still up in the air, but park sponsor Castlen Realtors hopes that will change. If given approval, sponsors say the park would be located right off the Greenbelt near Byers Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mantooth Day
|10 min
|Dude
|2
|femdom (Mar '16)
|11 min
|Iknow
|4
|hubert duncan.
|11 min
|one.
|1
|All talk n no heart
|18 min
|Plumcrazy
|1
|Aron Wallace and His girlfriend
|23 min
|Nativeboi
|13
|Andrew from NA
|38 min
|Just sayin
|17
|Hair Studio 54
|1 hr
|Gibsonton
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC