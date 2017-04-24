MD2KY conference will be June 22-25

MD2KY conference will be June 22-25

The 2017 Maryland to Kentucky and Beyond Genealogy Conference is June 22-25 at Brescia University in Owensboro. Registration, orientation and keynote speaker presentation are on Thursday.

