KY Mavericks organization ceasing operations

Monday Apr 17

Kentucky Mavericks organization is ceasing operations after the team's owner made the decision to stop operations in Owensboro, according to a team press release. The release went on to state , the Mavericks organization is thankful to its fans, and the community of Owensboro.

