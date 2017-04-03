Kimberly Roach Appellant v. Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Hon...
KIMBERLY ROACH APPELLANT v. OWENSBORO HEALTH REGIONAL HOSPITAL; HON. JONATHAN R. WEATHERBY, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; AND WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD APPELLEES BEFORE: ACREE, D. LAMBERT AND JONES, JUDGES.BRIEF FOR APPELLANT: Daniel Caslin, Owensboro, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEE: John C. Morton, Henderson, Kentucky Kimberly Roach appeals from the October 8, 2015 decision of the Workers' Compensation Board vacating an Administrative Law Judge's conclusion that out-of-pocket medical expenses paid by Roach and an unpaid anesthesiology bill were compensable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hubert
|14 min
|lol
|1
|Hot girl
|47 min
|Bill
|1
|Lost
|55 min
|cottage cheese
|4
|hope
|56 min
|length
|1
|Dr Hulsey Dentist
|57 min
|Patientspatience
|13
|Jason West
|2 hr
|lmao
|26
|chris glover
|3 hr
|Abc
|16
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC