Kentucky man dies hours after arrest on intoxication charge Read Story Associated Press
Kentucky state police say a man being held in a detention center has died hours after his arrest on a public intoxication charge. State police say in a news release that 39-year-old James J. Lester of Owensboro was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
