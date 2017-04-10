Kentucky man dies hours after arrest ...

Kentucky man dies hours after arrest on intoxication charge Read Story Associated Press

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WHAS11

Kentucky state police say a man being held in a detention center has died hours after his arrest on a public intoxication charge. State police say in a news release that 39-year-old James J. Lester of Owensboro was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

