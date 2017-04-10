Innovators of industry: Women's role at Ken-Rad, GE hailed
This undated photo shows the Ken-Rad Employee badge of Ernestine Koontz with other objects in Owensboro, Ky. The Owensboro chapter of the American Association of University Women wrapped up Women's History Month by celebrating of a group of women whom Judy Adams described as pioneers, the women who worked at Ken-Rad and General Electric.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle hawkins
|9 min
|wants to meet her
|1
|Anthony Dean and Lori hare
|12 min
|666lol
|1
|Bret fulkerson
|27 min
|That girl
|6
|Beth Bush & Dylon Benton, back in jail. Lol
|1 hr
|uNoMe
|11
|Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Dan
|1,186
|Dr Wilson
|2 hr
|Patient
|5
|Why would anyone choose to give themselves
|2 hr
|Dontgetit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC