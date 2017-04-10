Innovators of industry: Women's role ...

Innovators of industry: Women's role at Ken-Rad, GE hailed

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This undated photo shows the Ken-Rad Employee badge of Ernestine Koontz with other objects in Owensboro, Ky. The Owensboro chapter of the American Association of University Women wrapped up Women's History Month by celebrating of a group of women whom Judy Adams described as pioneers, the women who worked at Ken-Rad and General Electric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle hawkins 9 min wants to meet her 1
Anthony Dean and Lori hare 12 min 666lol 1
Bret fulkerson 27 min That girl 6
Beth Bush & Dylon Benton, back in jail. Lol 1 hr uNoMe 11
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 2 hr Dan 1,186
Dr Wilson 2 hr Patient 5
Why would anyone choose to give themselves 2 hr Dontgetit 1
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC