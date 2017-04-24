Holliday, Lee to wed

Holliday, Lee to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Riley Holliday of Olmstead, KY, announce the engagement of their daughter, Dr. Sara Elizabeth Holliday, to Dr. Carlton Alexander Lee. Sara is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Lee Barnes of Adairville, KY, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lynn Holliday, of Olmstead, KY.

