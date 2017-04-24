Deputies: Man tried to hide underwate...

Deputies: Man tried to hide underwater after running from traffic stop

Authorities say a man who ran from a traffic stop in Daviess Co., KY admitted to being on meth at the time. 26-year-old Seth Fenwick from Owensboro is now in the Daviess County jail facing several charges, including fleeing from police and carrying a concealed weapon.

