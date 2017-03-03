Wild weather throughout Midwest

Wild weather throughout Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Daily Gazette

Did you all know that Chicago just went all of January and February without snow cover? Did you know this was the first time this has happened in more than 140 years? Yes, 140, not 14. Now, I don't know how many times it has hailed twice in the month of February, but I would think that might be a record. All this before we even get to the fact we just had a massive tornado outbreak – also in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bryan adamic JR. (Jan '14) 6 min Omfg 5
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 7 min yep 1,074
Tawny Harding 15 min Omfg 3
Arian jonas seems like a real sweety. Does anyo... 48 min Cheesy2 13
barbarosa gets robbed (Jul '12) 1 hr cletus 124
Alicia Stewart 1 hr Sick of her 7
Anthony Todd Logsdon 1 hr Wow 2
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC