Wild weather throughout Midwest

Did you all know that Chicago just went all of January and February without snow cover? Did you know this was the first time this has happened in more than 140 years? Yes, 140, not 14. Now, I don't know how many times it has hailed twice in the month of February, but I would think that might be a record. All this before we even get to the fact we just had a massive tornado outbreak – also in February.

