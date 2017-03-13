Standoff in Owensboro ends peacefully

Standoff in Owensboro ends peacefully

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to officials, Owensboro dispatch received a call about a person with a gun inside a mobile home in the 6700 block of Lamplight Circle in Daviess County. Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Londons secret affair 21 min Dirtybag 4
Sara Allen 23 min bread lover 3
Warren copeland 33 min Lkd 4
Has anyone had Dr. Good as their OBGYN. What wa... (Mar '14) 48 min Jim 26
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 1 hr tammy 1,108
Joseph Karl Sanchez is SNITCHING again (May '16) 1 hr rat hater 15
Keeley Geary 1 hr SoWhat 10
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Daviess County was issued at March 15 at 3:47PM EDT

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC