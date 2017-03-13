Rod Stewart with a Touch of Bluegrass

Rod Stewart with a Touch of Bluegrass

Monday Mar 13

Put this one on the list of things you didn't know you needed until you found out they existed. Larry Maglinger , a studio owner and engineer in Owensboro, KY, who is also a professional Rod Stewart impersonator, has combined his many talents with the biggest story there in town - the ongoing construction of the new International Bluegrass Music Center - to create an album of the British rocker's biggest hits, with a bluegrass twist.

Owensboro, KY

