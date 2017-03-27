Owensboro Police Searching For Suspec...

Owensboro Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Hotel Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: WEHT

Police said a white male walked into the Fairfield Inn lobby Saturday, March 11 where he showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk at the desk. Surveillance video was also released by police Friday, showing the man walk out after coming out from behind the counter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hurt you b4 you hurt me 14 min Trifling 1
Chris S 51 min Dummy 10
amber brown 2 hr thread umass 9
Terry you know you scared. 3 hr Terry 8
T Bouie Pregnant 3 hr Blooper 28
Kellie blades 4 hr Just saying 2
Michael Magan in Powell co jail address 5 hr Truth 2
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC