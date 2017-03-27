Owensboro Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Hotel Robbery
Police said a white male walked into the Fairfield Inn lobby Saturday, March 11 where he showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk at the desk. Surveillance video was also released by police Friday, showing the man walk out after coming out from behind the counter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hurt you b4 you hurt me
|14 min
|Trifling
|1
|Chris S
|51 min
|Dummy
|10
|amber brown
|2 hr
|thread umass
|9
|Terry you know you scared.
|3 hr
|Terry
|8
|T Bouie Pregnant
|3 hr
|Blooper
|28
|Kellie blades
|4 hr
|Just saying
|2
|Michael Magan in Powell co jail address
|5 hr
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC