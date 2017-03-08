Owensboro mayor declares March "Colon...

Owensboro mayor declares March "Colon Cancer Awareness month"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

One survivor who was present during the recognition says she found out she had colon cancer in 2010. She's urging everyone watching to get screened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
online dating sites (Jun '16) 9 min Lol 17
Kian and JJ 19 min Brad 5
Busy busy busy 20 min Brandon 4
Best Buy hottie 44 min Power Ranger 4
Joseph Karl Sanchez is SNITCHING again (May '16) 1 hr Truth 8
Truman Payne 1 hr Wow 5
Had so many chances 1 hr Al Gork 2
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 3 hr hank 1,093
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,882 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC