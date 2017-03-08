OMU exploring solar power as alternat...

OMU exploring solar power as alternative to coal energy

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

In one week, we could find out if Owensboro Municipal Utilities will burn coal after 2023. The staff has spent the last several months looking at all options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Korey Pierce 34 min T-hawk 4
Bag chaser laura 1 hr Ya momma 3
Laura embery gillihan 1 hr Ya momma 10
Birth control 1 hr really 9
Jorja Fuqae pregnent? (May '15) 1 hr ccalf 5
whatever (Jun '11) 2 hr mongoloid 2
hey (Jul '11) 2 hr mongoloid 2
Some don't realize how great they have it 3 hr Uknow 17
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 8 hr guy 1,079
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC