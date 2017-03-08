OMU exploring solar power as alternative to coal energy
In one week, we could find out if Owensboro Municipal Utilities will burn coal after 2023. The staff has spent the last several months looking at all options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korey Pierce
|34 min
|T-hawk
|4
|Bag chaser laura
|1 hr
|Ya momma
|3
|Laura embery gillihan
|1 hr
|Ya momma
|10
|Birth control
|1 hr
|really
|9
|Jorja Fuqae pregnent? (May '15)
|1 hr
|ccalf
|5
|whatever (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|mongoloid
|2
|hey (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|mongoloid
|2
|Some don't realize how great they have it
|3 hr
|Uknow
|17
|Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|guy
|1,079
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC