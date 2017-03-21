March 21, 2017 - Owensboro Municipal ...

March 21, 2017 - Owensboro Municipal Utilities to cease burning coal...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Public Power

A board that oversees Kentucky public power utility Owensboro Municipal Utilities recently voted to cease burning coal at a 425-megawatt power plant that supplies power to the city of Owensboro, Ky. At issue is a March 16 decision by the Owensboro Utility Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need to gain a little weight. How do you fat ... 2 min Fatty 6
Wreck in Lewisport 5 min Lookinforinfo 1
Who that black guy that work at the walmart. 17 min h8terboy 3
fake ppl in owensboro (Sep '11) 19 min h8terboy 44
What happened down at the Cadillac motel? 23 min the ros 6
Christina Hughes, (Jan '13) 25 min h8terboy 4
Micheal Roberts 26 min Curiousminds 8
Why would someone cheat with another 4 hr robert76 14
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC