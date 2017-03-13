Man charged with murder after body fo...

Man charged with murder after body found in toolbox

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

OWENSBORO, KY A man has been charged with murder after a body was found inside of a toolbox that was floating in a creek. William Howard Jr., 48, of Falls of the Rough, KY, was charged in connection to the murder of Tromain Mackall, 29, on Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 4 min dan 1,115
Sl*ts 16 min lol 3
going without her 28 min Lol 3
Whose dtf 29 min Lol 2
Dontel Taylor what type of guy is he? 31 min Yeahweallknow 8
Evan 32 min Evan 3
Keeley geary 36 min True 1
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC