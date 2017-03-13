Man charged with murder after body found in toolbox
OWENSBORO, KY A man has been charged with murder after a body was found inside of a toolbox that was floating in a creek. William Howard Jr., 48, of Falls of the Rough, KY, was charged in connection to the murder of Tromain Mackall, 29, on Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
