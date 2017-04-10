KY Fire Dept. Debuts $1.1M Aerial

Friday Mar 31

March 30--As he gazed at the Owensboro Fire Department's new, $1.1 million Sutphen ladder firetruck, gleaming in the mid-morning sun at the Walter Freeman Regional Fire Training Center on Wednesday, firefighter and ladder truck driver Mark Kurz could only smile. "It looks like a Cadillac to me, compared to the 1999," Kurz said.

Owensboro, KY

