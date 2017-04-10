KY Fire Dept. Debuts $1.1M Aerial
March 30--As he gazed at the Owensboro Fire Department's new, $1.1 million Sutphen ladder firetruck, gleaming in the mid-morning sun at the Walter Freeman Regional Fire Training Center on Wednesday, firefighter and ladder truck driver Mark Kurz could only smile. "It looks like a Cadillac to me, compared to the 1999," Kurz said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|barefoot in public places (Sep '15)
|3 min
|smile
|33
|dcps
|6 min
|Calhoun parent
|2
|Amanda Alvey/Rickey Robertson
|20 min
|Eww
|4
|You were right all along
|36 min
|Azazel
|7
|Lindsey Atherton
|1 hr
|Amanda
|10
|Heather P
|1 hr
|RealDeal
|1
|Erica fentress
|2 hr
|Wonder
|54
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC