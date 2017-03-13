KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 econ...

KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 economic development success

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 economic development success Communities across the state recognized by Site Selection magazine By Woody Maglinger Frankfort, KY - Kentucky placed second nationally in economic development projects per capita last year and first in the South Central region according to Site Selection magazine, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today. The rankings - part of Site Selection's annual Governor's Cup awards - make 2016 the third consecutive year Kentucky has placed first or second in the per-capita competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People trying to keep up a high class fake life 2 min We know you 1
Heather Ray 4 min Heather ray 6
Franeys 25th (Aug '15) 25 min Catholicfaith 31
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 42 min Wolfgang_Cluck 1,122
Hey thumper 49 min SickScrew 7
Tj Mayfield 57 min Melissa 3
I need help for my porn addiction 1 hr HappyHarryHardon 10
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC