KSP arrest man after chase in Owensboro

KSP arrest man after chase in Owensboro

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

KSP says the trooper tried to stop 25-year-old Oval Baize IV for speeding on New Hartford Road, but Baize turned onto Burlew Boulevard traveling in the wrong lane. He then drove down a dead end street, threw the car into reverse, and jumped out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarah coppage 1 min Lol 2
Ms ross 2 min Omfg 2
Biker 22 min badchick234 2
Joy Green Justin Cunningham 59 min Just saying 3
Chris Shain Swedish Match 1 hr ohana 4
Franies hwy 54 (Jul '15) 1 hr Just saying 6
Lamar crite 1 hr WTf2222 4
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 8 hr Justcurious1359 1,068
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Daviess County was issued at March 07 at 9:53PM EST

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC