KSP arrest man after chase in Owensboro
KSP says the trooper tried to stop 25-year-old Oval Baize IV for speeding on New Hartford Road, but Baize turned onto Burlew Boulevard traveling in the wrong lane. He then drove down a dead end street, threw the car into reverse, and jumped out.
