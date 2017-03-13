IBMM archiving large bequest from Conway Gandy
The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY is in the early stages of archiving a large collection of recordings and other materials from the estate of prominent Colorado grasser, H. Conway Gandy. A banjo player himself, Gandy served the bluegrass community throughout his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
