IBMM archiving large bequest from Con...

IBMM archiving large bequest from Conway Gandy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY is in the early stages of archiving a large collection of recordings and other materials from the estate of prominent Colorado grasser, H. Conway Gandy. A banjo player himself, Gandy served the bluegrass community throughout his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lucky lady makes my thumper wanna jump 1 min SickScrew 1
Any models? 5 min Brokenbutterbowl 10
Best butter to buy? 18 min LuckyLady 6
Carissa morris 37 min Old friend 9
kimberly clark (Dec '14) 40 min cheaters 19
You know I know 45 min robert76 15
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 48 min alice 1,121
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC