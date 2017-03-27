HPD: Man shot trying to stop suspect from pointing gun at people

Police say 22-year-old Jacob Moore, of Eddyville, KY, is charged with wanton endangerment, assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place. According to the police report, it happened Saturday morning around 1:20 at an apartment in the 800 block of Larkview Dr. Witnesses told officers that Moore pointed a gun at someone and Kenneth Winters, of Owensboro, stepped in to try to take the gun away from Moore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.