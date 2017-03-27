HPD: Man shot trying to stop suspect from pointing gun at people
Police say 22-year-old Jacob Moore, of Eddyville, KY, is charged with wanton endangerment, assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place. According to the police report, it happened Saturday morning around 1:20 at an apartment in the 800 block of Larkview Dr. Witnesses told officers that Moore pointed a gun at someone and Kenneth Winters, of Owensboro, stepped in to try to take the gun away from Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You told me not to worry about it, but now you ...
|13 min
|timmy the ex
|7
|Kellie blades
|17 min
|puts biz out there
|5
|Jason cline (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Somebody needs to...
|9
|Drugs and betrayal
|1 hr
|felicia
|16
|mt moriah
|1 hr
|great white
|3
|did half pint get mad
|1 hr
|great white
|9
|Andrew from NA
|4 hr
|Curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC