Homes Available for First Time Owners...

Homes Available for First Time Owners in Owensboro

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WEHT

The homes are low-income qualifying. In order to purchase one of the homes, the buyer must secure their own mortage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron knot 10 min The lowest 8
Jon? 19 min Anon 3
jon myers? (Jun '14) 28 min Butch 4
Franeys Food Mart Jr 25th 36 min Larry Edge 7
At ease straight guys 36 min Father Heeey 10
Cassandra green/evans 51 min Stupid asses 10
Wondering Why????? 59 min Markie 1
Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13) 6 hr Neal 1,081
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Daviess County was issued at March 10 at 4:13PM EST

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC