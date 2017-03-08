Homes Available for First Time Owners in Owensboro
The homes are low-income qualifying. In order to purchase one of the homes, the buyer must secure their own mortage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron knot
|10 min
|The lowest
|8
|Jon?
|19 min
|Anon
|3
|jon myers? (Jun '14)
|28 min
|Butch
|4
|Franeys Food Mart Jr 25th
|36 min
|Larry Edge
|7
|At ease straight guys
|36 min
|Father Heeey
|10
|Cassandra green/evans
|51 min
|Stupid asses
|10
|Wondering Why?????
|59 min
|Markie
|1
|Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Neal
|1,081
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC