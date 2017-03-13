Daviess County emergency responders m...

Daviess County emergency responders mourn loss of retired firemen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

First responders across Daviess County are mourning the loss of retired firefighter David McCrady. The 50-year-old died on Wednesday after battling cancer for more than three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kendall powers 21 min Huh 4
Feel blessed 43 min robert76 1
OCS still needs to sell 800 home raffle tickets 53 min money 2
Well it's Sunday the day that all these 1 hr no judgement here 6
People that live above their means 1 hr Debt doover 1
Trashy white dopeheads 2 hr Haha 2
Do you need attention? 2 hr robert76 25
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Ireland
  3. Health Care
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC