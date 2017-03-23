County leaders are applying for a gra...

County leaders are applying for a grant and asking FEMA to buy up all the homes on the street

The Daviess County Fiscal Court hopes to be one step closer to resolving flooding issues on Wyndcrest Drive in Owensboro. On Thursday, the Fiscal Court is expected to sign off on an agreement that says the county will pay for demolition of the homes and street if FEMA agrees.

