'All clear' given at Owensboro post o...

'All clear' given at Owensboro post office; employees allowed back in

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to police, they got a call just before 8 Wednesday morning about a "suspicious white substance" at the post office on Bon Harbor Hills Dr. They say the post office wasn't yet open for the day and employees were kept outside while authorities checked it out. No word yet on what the substance was, but employees were allowed to go back in around 9 a.m. Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
did half pint get mad 13 min Great white 17
I own this site 16 min Bobby 5
Kelly Ann Harris and chris Evans 53 min Pitiful 13
T Bouie Pregnant 1 hr Lacey 29
Tim Simmons - white trash woman beater 1 hr Toni 10
darren johnston (Jul '15) 2 hr lookiehere 7
Freemasons of Owensboro (Sep '16) 2 hr Dig deeper 23
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,997,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC