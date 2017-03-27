'All clear' given at Owensboro post office; employees allowed back in
According to police, they got a call just before 8 Wednesday morning about a "suspicious white substance" at the post office on Bon Harbor Hills Dr. They say the post office wasn't yet open for the day and employees were kept outside while authorities checked it out. No word yet on what the substance was, but employees were allowed to go back in around 9 a.m. Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter .
