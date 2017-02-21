Women artists collaborate for art exh...

Women artists collaborate for art exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The exhibit is currently at its last stop in the Ralph Center on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus in Owensboro. The exhibition called The Women's Perspective features 10 different artists from Owensboro to Bowling Green and consists of paintings, sculptures, and even photography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
erica fentress got sara collins 2 min TinyTim 1
Parental Alienation is real 14 min Fullofinfo 21
surely not 54 min fedup 4
Arian jonas seems like a real sweety. Does anyo... 1 hr That gal 1
Opd looking for Erica Fentress 2 hr TinyTim 1
Swing shift Gbang 2 hr Birch Reduction 7
Where Erica at?? 2 hr TinyTim 1
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC