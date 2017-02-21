Women artists collaborate for art exhibit
The exhibit is currently at its last stop in the Ralph Center on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus in Owensboro. The exhibition called The Women's Perspective features 10 different artists from Owensboro to Bowling Green and consists of paintings, sculptures, and even photography.
