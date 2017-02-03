Whisky barrels to float down Mississi...

Whisky barrels to float down Mississippi River from Kentucky to Louisiana

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Premium whisky is now floating down the Mississippi River from Kentucky to Louisiana, just as it did in the 1800s. Cane Land Distilling Company has partnered with a distillery in Tennessee to bring a 5-year aged whisky to the market.

