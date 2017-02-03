Whisky barrels to float down Mississippi River from Kentucky to Louisiana
Premium whisky is now floating down the Mississippi River from Kentucky to Louisiana, just as it did in the 1800s. Cane Land Distilling Company has partnered with a distillery in Tennessee to bring a 5-year aged whisky to the market.
