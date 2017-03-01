Whisky barrels being loaded in Kentucky

Whisky barrels being loaded in Kentucky

After five years of aging and a 1,100 nautical mile trip down the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, Cane Land Distilling Company's Original Mississippi Floated Whisky has arrived in downtown Baton Rouge. The barrels began their journey in Owensboro, Kentucky and made their way first to New Orleans, and now to Baton Rouge.

