Visa holders rush to board flights to...

Visa holders rush to board flights to US amid reprieve

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The government on Saturday suspended enforcem... . FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, refugees walk amongst huts at a refugee camp in Dadaab, Kenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany whitten 7 min Oyea 1
cheating boyfriend 12 min Gentlethoughts 4
Buffy bittel 57 min Lol 11
LeeAnn pettit 1 hr a mom 9
Matt duncan 1 hr Yes 2
Melissa and Jeremy 2 hr Rocker 1
Girls that pay ppl to take their pics and then ... (Mar '12) 3 hr Shew 25
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,559 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC