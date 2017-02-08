Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted
Richard Green, left and his wife Rebecca Hamlin Green, both from Owensboro, Ky., hold signs above their heads at the band shell at Smothers Park on Saturday, Feb 4, 2017, in Owensboro, Ky., while participating in an interfaith rally held by the Owensboro-Daviess County Ministerial Association. The rally, held to show interfaith support, featured religious leaders and speakers, including people who have family members in the United States on Visas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|good website
|36 min
|bystander
|2
|Wtf Bobby thought you was low key
|37 min
|Smdh
|2
|jacob gerteisen (Apr '12)
|38 min
|Glenmore
|5
|Jules Goff Ryan Ramsey
|38 min
|Foodforthought
|3
|Homemade flicks on Boliver street
|50 min
|Grillz
|4
|Keep A Word / Drop A Word Game!!! (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|neo
|1,014
|What's the best way to decide to hang yourself (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|The obvious
|25
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC