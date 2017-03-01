Speed limit to increase on Owensboro bypass Friday, February 17The...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved the change this week. The order allows for a higher speed limit between KY 331 and Hawes Boulevard, a distance of 13 miles.
