Speed limit to increase on Owensboro bypass Friday, February 17The...

Speed limit to increase on Owensboro bypass Friday, February 17

Friday Feb 17

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved the change this week. The order allows for a higher speed limit between KY 331 and Hawes Boulevard, a distance of 13 miles.

