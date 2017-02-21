OZ Tyler Distillery getting $70K back from county government
The owners of the OZ Tyler Distillery in Owensboro will be getting back around $70,000 from the county government. The Daviess County Fiscal Court passed an incentive ordinance on Tuesday that would give TerrePURE Kentucky Distillers some of their occupational tax back.
