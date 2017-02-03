Owensboro Man Missing Since December

Owensboro Man Missing Since December

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WEHT

Police said the last time relatives had contact with Burroughs was at his home on the 600 block of Bolivar Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffy bittel 2 hr Dam 7
cops at skimmerhorns this weekend? 4 hr GOD OF KINGS 3
So Called Owensboro Hospital 5 hr Miss my mommy 87 32
LeeAnn pettit 5 hr her friend 7
Brittney belcher (Mar '14) 5 hr Brent 14
angela cherokee katie murphy megan smith 5 hr Real Angela 10
Melissa Cravens (Haycraft) 5 hr Yep 2
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC