Over 200 children in KY were victims of human trafficking in 2016
In the Owensboro region, seven cases of human trafficking were reported to social services in 2016. Detective Ricky Lynn told the Police Academy Alumni Association that it is a modern-day form of slavery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a good pounding.
|12 min
|leroy
|2
|Darrel Fraim
|13 min
|Know for a fact
|30
|ahs cheer squad
|19 min
|angel
|2
|Brian Mays child molester
|25 min
|trader
|3
|lunchbreak (Jul '11)
|27 min
|Hungry
|2
|any biker chicks around (Aug '11)
|31 min
|Desperate
|7
|Texas Roadhouse or Logan's? (Feb '12)
|42 min
|goober
|49
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC