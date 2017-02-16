KSP respond to deadly crash in Muhlen...

KSP respond to deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: KFVS12

A preliminary investigation revealed that Iva Magaline Thixton 42, of Louisville, was driving her car traveling eastbound on Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway. Thixton's vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway causing her to overcorrect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I heard i was doin big things 2 min Curious 4
When you know 13 min Bobby 15
Mexican boycott 14 min Eat up 2
7th Grade AAU Travel Basketball Tryouts 17 min Basketball 2
Desperate housewives trading themselves for drugs 23 min The 1 n only wc 10
Buffy bittel 1 hr Imisseverything 29
abused women in O'boro 1 hr Beat up 10
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,927 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC