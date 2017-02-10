Kentucky Wesleyan Hosts 'A Women's Perspective: In Celebration of Women Artists'
Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting 'A Women's Perspective: In Celebration of Women Artists' from February 6 March 10, at the Ralph Center Gallery of Fine Arts on campus at the corner of College Drive and South Griffith Avenue. The touring exhibition of artwork by ten western Kentucky women artists prominently features artworks by Professor Heather Logsdon, director of the Wesleyan Art Program, and Enid Roach, Wesleyan art instructor.
