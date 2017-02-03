Indiana business' bankruptcy disrupts...

Indiana business' bankruptcy disrupts Kentucky bluegrass center's construction

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Three weeks after the Indiana company that was building an Owensboro, Kentucky music center filed for bankruptcy, officials still aren't sure when work will resume on the $15.3 million facility. Construction on the International Bluegrass Music Center was about 15 percent complete when Peyronnin Construction, an Evansville-based company, filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 9. City attorney and assistant city manager Ed Ray told the Messenger-Inquirer of Owensboro on Monday that the city is waiting for a bankruptcy court to declare that the contract is in default before an insurance company decides how to move forward with the project.

