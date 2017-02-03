Indiana business' bankruptcy disrupts Kentucky bluegrass center's construction

Three weeks after the Indiana company that was building an Owensboro, Kentucky music center filed for bankruptcy, officials still aren't sure when work will resume on the $15.3 million facility. Construction on the International Bluegrass Music Center was about 15 percent complete when Peyronnin Construction, an Evansville-based company, filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 9. City attorney and assistant city manager Ed Ray told the Messenger-Inquirer of Owensboro on Monday that the city is waiting for a bankruptcy court to declare that the contract is in default before an insurance company decides how to move forward with the project.

