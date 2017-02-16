City leaders gather feedback from public on balancing the budget
One thing Mayor Tom Watson wants to do is tackle the budget. He told 14 News, he wants everyone in Owensboro to have a better understanding of the city's finances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
