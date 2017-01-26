"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns t...

"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV

There are 3 comments on the Cybergrass story from Thursday Jan 26, titled "The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV. In it, Cybergrass reports that:

Critically-acclaimed bluegrass duo and newly announced Grand Ole Opry inductees, Dailey & Vincent, are back on RFD-TV with season one and season two of their variety series "The Dailey & Vincent Show." After overwhelming success and back by popular demand, "The Dailey & Vincent Show" will return Jan. 20 and continue airing on Fridays at 7:30pm ET, throughout all of 2017.

yay

Gibsonton, FL

#1 Friday Jan 27
Awesome

Teacher

Owensboro, KY

#2 Friday Jan 27
I can't wait to see their tribute to Florence Henderson (RIP)!

Indonesian guy

United States

#3 Friday Jan 27
Teacher wrote:
I can't wait to see their tribute to Florence Henderson (RIP)!
Silly name stealing troll.

